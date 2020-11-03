A 32-year-old El Mirage, Ariz., man died Friday when he lost control of his 2020 Can-Am Maverick side-by-side at the Glamis Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Area.

California Highway Patrol said the accident occurred about 5:35 p.m. The report said the driver was traveling at an undetermined rate of speed near Gecko Road, when he lost control of the vehicle and overturned several times.

