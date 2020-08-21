The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the death of a 51-year-old man found Wednesday morning.

The man – identified only as S.M. pending notification of next of kin – was found in the front yard of a residence in the 2100 block of First Street, county scanner traffic stated.

