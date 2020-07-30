Valley Briefs: Meth package launched over border fence intercepted in Calexico

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents seized a package containing 1.10 pounds of methamphetamine on Tuesday in Calexico. PHOTO COURTESY CBP

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Calexico Station on Tuesday evening seized a package filled with methamphetamine that had been flung over the border fence, a Customs and Border Protection news release stated.

The incident occurred approximately 9:15 p.m., when a Remote Video Surveillance System operator notified agents of a package flying over the fence from Mexico.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.