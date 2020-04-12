City Police Chief Brian Johnson has weighed in on the County Public Health Officer’s recent order requiring use of face coverings in public spaces.

The order, issued Thursday, requires residents and visitors of Imperial County to wear cloth face coverings while in public places and when they are likely to come in contact with other members of the community. Public places include grocery stores, department stores such as warehouse and hardware stores, pharmacies, and other businesses which allow public access.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.