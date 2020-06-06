El Centro Police Department will be returning fallen Officer Efren Coronel home on Monday.

Coronel, who died Wednesday in San Diego due to complications from COVID-19, will be given full honors for the procession as his death is being treated as being in the line of duty. ECPD said the procession is expected to arrive in Imperial Valley after 2:30 p.m. via Interstate 8 to Imperial Avenue before continuing one to Frye’s Mortuary in Brawley.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

