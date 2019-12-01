A gray two-door 2006 Honda Civic belonging to a reporter of the Imperial Valley Press was stolen from the newspaper’s parking lot Friday.

Calexico Police notified the car’s owner Saturday morning that the vehicle had been found in Mexicali after the presumed thief reportedly attempted to evade law enforcement there during an attempted traffic stop.

