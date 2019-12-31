A county Adult Protective Services representative notified the county Sheriff’s Office at 10:30 a.m. Saturday that a Blossom Valley Inn resident reportedly had an open wound on their foot with maggots, the county Sheriff’s Office call logs stated.

Adult Protective Services referred the matter to the Sheriff’s Office since APS does not investigate incidents at long-term care facilities, the call logs stated.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.