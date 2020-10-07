Valley Briefs: Rifles, drugs discovered in home in El Centro
An El Centro Police Department officer on Friday afternoon conducted a field investigation on a 28-year-old man at 7-Eleven on Adams Avenue, county scanner traffic stated. Following the investigation, ECPD officers conducted a probation search at the man’s residence. Officers searched the home and discovered a large amount of ammunition, ECPD call logs stated. Two AR-15 rifles and one and a half pounds of methamphetamine (pictured) were also discovered, ECPD stated. COURTESY PHOTO ECPD

HEBER

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

