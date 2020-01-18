Valley Briefs: Second-alarm fire burns abandoned house in Brawley
Buy Now

An abandoned house in the 200 block of South Imperial Avenue in Brawley was burned in a second-alarm fire Friday morning. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

No injuries were reported after a second-alarm fire occurred Friday morning at an abandoned house in the 200 block of South Imperial Avenue, Brawley Fire Department announced.

The house had been boarded up and vacant for some time. No occupants were inside during the fire. The fire was contained within 30 minutes. The house had no electricity at the time.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.