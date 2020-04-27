Local farmers and ranchers are being asked to take part in a survey that aims to assess their well-being and the role of community support networks.

The survey is being conducted by San Diego State University and could potentially inform outreach strategies that look to reduce farm-related stressors in rural communities.

