On Tuesday, AT&T residential and business accounts in the northwest part of the city experienced a phone and internet service outage caused by the vandalism of telecommunications equipment, which caused a significant failure and, in some cases, interrupted access to the 911 system.

Areas affected by the outage included all areas west of Imperial Avenue to La Brucherie Road, and north of Pico Avenue to the city limits line, an El Centro Fire Department news release stated.

