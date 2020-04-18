A red 1987 Toyota pickup was reported stolen from a residence in the 700 block of Tangerine Drive, county scanner traffic stated.

The theft was believed to have occurred sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning, El Centro Police Department call logs stated. The owner notified ECPD Thursday morning.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

