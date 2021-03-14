Valley gets front-row seat to Festival of Flight
Capt. William Perkins, commanding officer of Naval Air Facility El Centro, speaks while standing outside of NAFEC on Saturday. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

NAF EL CENTRO — From ditch banks, backyards and parks, many county residents looked to the sky Saturday to watch NAFEC’s first Festival of Flight.

The event featured high-flying performances by a variety of military aircraft, including the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, which soared high enough to be seen anywhere in the Imperial Valley.

