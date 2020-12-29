EL CENTRO — A local public relations firm has been recognized for its efforts to advocate and assist Imperial Valley businesses impacted by COVID-19 closures.

Reliance Public Relations was awarded the Silver Bernays Award of Merit from the Public Relations Society of America, San Diego and Imperial County Chapter, for a campaign developed with the Imperial County Business Recovery Task Force.

