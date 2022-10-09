EL CENTRO—The dust storm that struck Imperial Valley on Thursday, October 6 had its source in severe thunderstorms dozens of miles away, with the area’s geography making that broad reach possible, said a National Weather Service expert.

“You can see those prolonged winds if it is pool-table flat," said Aaron Treadway, a NWS severe services coordinator based in Norman, Okla. "It can go 30-50 miles.” 

