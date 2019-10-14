IMPERIAL — A standing-room-only crowd packed the auditorium of Pioneers Museum Sunday afternoon to hear the Imperial Valley Master Chorale deliver the history of the Imperial Valley in stories and songs.

The program, which was largely organized by local historian and chorale member Deborah Thornburg with chorale Director Denny Lang, wove several thematically relevant songs with intermittent narration to present a concise, educational and entertaining overview of the Imperial Valley since 1901.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.