Valley to star this weekend in newest ‘Jumanji’ flick

FROM LEFT: Kevin Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan and Jack Black share a scene with the Imperial Sand Dunes in “Jumanji 3: The Next Level.” PHOTO SONY PICTURES

EL CENTRO — A crowd of about 85 area residents turned up at the Imperial Valley Mall Wednesday evening to catch the local premier of the newest big-budget Hollywood release to feature the Valley’s desert landscape as a prominent backdrop.

The special showing of “Jumanji 3: The Next Level,” which opens nationally on Friday, was organized by the Imperial Valley Film Commission.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.