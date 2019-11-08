Vargas announces bill to help veterans organizations
Congressman Juan Vargas announces his intention to introduce a bill that would provide veterans service organizations such as American Legion and VFW grant funds to make their facilities ADA compliant. PHOTO TOM BODUS

EL CENTRO — Democratic Congressman Juan Vargas was in town Thursday to announce plans to introduce new legislation that would establish funding to help veterans’ services organizations bring their facilities into compliance with the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Vargas, who serves California’s 51st District, explained veterans service organization — such as American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars — strive to connect veterans and their families with the benefits they earned for serving their country. However, many VSO struggle to accommodate disabled veterans because they don’t have the necessary funds to make their facilities ADA compliant.

