Vargas lauds relief package
Buy Now

Representative Juan Vargas (CA-51) (bottom) speaks during a virtual press conference held Thursday morning via Zoom. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — California 51st District Congressman Juan Vargas and colleagues held a press conference Thursday to laud the newly enacted American Rescue Plan and explain how it will help their constituents.

The $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, signed Thursday by President Joe Biden, includes $1,400 relief checks for Americans making less than $75,000 per year.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.