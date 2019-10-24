Veggie garden season begins at ICOE early care sites
Little Roadrunners Preschool students Liliana Buralla (left) and Leighana Puerta perform a quick pat down on the soil during the garden kick-off event on Wednesday at Little Roadrunners Preschool in El Centro.

PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

EL CENTRO — Students at Little Roadrunners Preschool here may not completely understand their ABCs just yet, but they will now be studying the life cycle of a seed by way of their own personal garden.

The preschool held a kick-off event Wednesday morning to unveil the garden in front of parents and guardians.

Little Roadrunners Preschool student Lya Montoya (middle) fills a  water can during the garden kick-off event on Wednesday at  Little Roadrunners Preschool in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Little Roadrunners Preschool student Acacia Garcia digs up a small hole to plant a flower during the garden kick-off event on Wednesday at  Little Roadrunners Preschool in El Centro. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

