Viegas-Walker installed as League of California Cities president
SACRAMENTO — El Centro City Councilwoman Cheryl Viegas-Walker is the new president of the League of California Cities.

Viegas-Walker was installed as the league’s 2020-21 president on Oct. 9 as part of its virtual Annual Conference & Expo.

