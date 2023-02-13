Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Students of the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School Mock Trial team celebrate while holding the trophy after winning the Imperial County Mock Trial Competition Championship, Wednesday, February 8, at the Imperial County Superior Court in El Centro.
Vincent Memorial Catholic and Central Union high school students who served as witnesses along with attorneys John Baker (top, left of center) and Kelly Ranasinghe (top, background) who served as scorers during the Imperial County Mock Trial Competition Championship, Wednesday, February 8, in El Centro.
The Honorable Monica Lepe-Negrete shared some words with mock trial competitors at the Imperial County Mock Trial Competition Championship, Wednesday, February 8, at the Imperial County Superior Court in El Centro.
Vincent Memorial Catholic High School students by their Principal Sr. Lupita Hernández (left of trophy), and joined by ICOE staff, administration and key players from the Imperial County Mock Trial Competition Championship, on Wednesday, February 8, at the Imperial County Superior Court in El Centro.
EL CENTRO – In joyful tears and cheers, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School (VMCHS) Mock Trial Team raised the trophy after a victory over Central Union High School (CUHS) on Wednesday, February 8, for the Imperial County Mock Trial Competition Championship at the Imperial County Superior Court.
With its win, VMCHS has earned the right to represent Imperial County at the state Mock Trial Competition this spring. Vincent Memorial also previously won the county competition in 2018.
