EL CENTRO – In joyful tears and cheers, the Vincent Memorial Catholic High School (VMCHS) Mock Trial Team raised the trophy after a victory over Central Union High School (CUHS) on Wednesday, February 8, for the Imperial County Mock Trial Competition Championship at the Imperial County Superior Court.

With its win, VMCHS has earned the right to represent Imperial County at the state Mock Trial Competition this spring. Vincent Memorial also previously won the county competition in 2018. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.