Vintage locomotive’s tour will include Imperial Valley and Yuma

Union Pacific’s Big Boy 4014 steam locomotive will begin a tour of the Southwest on Sept. 27. Its journey will take it both Niland and Yuma next month. PHOTO UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD

POMONA, Calif. — Union Pacific Railroad has announced that the world’s largest steam locomotive, the Big Boy 4014, will be passing through Southern California, including Imperial County, next month.

The giant locomotive will pull a special Union Pacific passenger train consisting of immaculately maintained 1950s-era Heritage Fleet passenger cars commemorating the 150th anniversary of the completion of the first transcontinental railroad at Promontory, Utah, on May 10, 1869.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.