WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently announced that it has shifted its virulent Newcastle disease (vND) efforts in southern California from a response focus to implementing a prevention plan aimed at keeping the disease from recurring in the region. 

Even with extensive testing taking place, APHIS has not confirmed any new vND cases since Feb. 1. As a result, the California Department of Food and Agriculture is removing its vND quarantine.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.