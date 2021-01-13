Virus variant adds wrinkle to COVID picture
Buy Now

EL CENTRO — Imperial County Supervisor Jesus Eduardo Escobar wants to know how the more contagious COVID-19 variant will impact the already strapped hospitals.

“The ICU capacity is nil,” he said. “We will see more and more people (test positive). With new strains coming do we see a flattening of the curve?”

Staff Writer Michael Maresh can be reached at mmaresh@ivpressonline.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.