CALEXICO – A border divides Mexico from California; what persists is its culture, influence, and roots among the Hispanic community in Calexico. To honor its intertwined history, the Calexico Recreation Department hosted Viva Mexico, an event that celebrated Mexican Independence.

Viva Mexico
The Calexico Recreation Department hosted Viva Mexico, an event that celebrated Mexican Independence on Tuesday at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center. PHOTO by Elizabeth Mayoral Corpus

For Eduardo Quintero, coordinator at Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center, this date is important to keep honoring the Imperial Valley’s Mexican roots.

Arts Class
Students from the paint class shared their pieces that will be exhibited at the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center until September 22.
Folkloric Dance
LEFT: Students from the Carmen Durazo Cultural Arts Center Folkoric Dance class danced during the Viva Mexico event on Tuesday.

TOP: Viva Mexico event featured the arts center folkloric dance class, singer Patty Hurtado, and Mariachi Aurora of Calexico.

