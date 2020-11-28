Enduring BK spew

“I’m embarrassed for President De La Torre and Dean Ponce. People know that he’s an SDSU employee and he’s allowed to write that crap. How very disrespectful to SDSU,” an SDSU employee recently told me after having read Bret Kofford’s post-election diatribe.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.