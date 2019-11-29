CALIPATRIA — One of the root words in the term thanksgiving is “giving,” and several groups collaborated Thursday morning in three northend communities to do just that.

More than 480 boxed lunches were handed out here and in Niland and Bombay Beach as part of the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office’s annual Thanksgiving Lunch Box Program.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.