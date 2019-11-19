Volunteers prepare care packages for troops
Buy Now

Volunteers gather behind the completed care packages they prepared Sunday and the El Centro American Legion Post 25. The 100 packages, which were filled with snacks and other items, will be sent to troops serving in the Middle East. COURTESY PHOTO RD MEDIA

EL CENTRO — The local American Legion Auxiliary Unit 25 and a group of other community volunteers gathered at the American Legion Post here Sunday to help do their part to make the holidays merrier for troops overseas.

The volunteers put together 100 care packages filled with goodies and appreciation letters written by school kids for the troops overseas.

Volunteers prepare care packages for troops
Buy Now

Volunteers fill care packages for troops Sunday at the El Centro American Legion Post. The assembly line process made fairly quick work of the job, which was organized by members of the Legion Post 25 Auxiliary. COURTESY PHOTO RD MEDIA

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.