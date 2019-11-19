Volunteers prepare care packages for troops

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 62F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tomorrow

Mostly sunny early then partly cloudy and windy later in the day. High 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.