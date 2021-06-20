The city of Brawley’s graffiti abatement officer Alexander Hendrix (left) and Brawley City Mayor Luke Hamby paint over a tagging done on a fence in an alleyway during a community clean-up event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
Brawley Christ Community Church pastor Sean Arviso (right) and a fellow volunteer place a rug that was dumped in an alleyway during a community clean-up event on Saturday in Brawley. PHOTO VINCENT OSUNA
BRAWLEY — A group of volunteers tidied up the west side of the city Saturday during a community cleanup event.
The event, which was held in collaboration between Brawley Christ Community Church, the Brawley Police Department, the city of Brawley and Republic Services picked up litter and covered up graffiti in alleyways between West A and West G streets.
