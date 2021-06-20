BRAWLEY — A group of volunteers tidied up the west side of the city Saturday during a community cleanup event.

The event, which was held in collaboration between Brawley Christ Community Church, the Brawley Police Department, the city of Brawley and Republic Services picked up litter and covered up graffiti in alleyways between West A and West G streets.

Staff Writer Vincent Osuna can be reached at vosuna@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3442.

