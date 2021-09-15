Voters casting their ballots at the Imperial County Veterans Memorial Hall, 247 S. Imperial Ave. in Imperial, were asked why they elected to vote in person or drop off their ballots at the polls. Here are their answers:

Brad Jarvis
"I've always voted in person, it's just my preference. Not that I think voting by mail is bad but it's just my tradition & I'm here to drop off my ballot in person rather than mailing it," — Brad Jarvis, Imperial
Julie Castillote
"I recently moved and never received my ballot in the mail but even if I did, I'd still preferably come in person to drop off my ballot," — Julie Castillote, Imperial
Richard Escobar
"I actually changed addresses, so I never received my ballot in the mail, unfortunately. So I had to come in person, but I would've preferred to mail it in, honestly." — Richard Escobar, Imperial.
Mandy Diaz
"I wanted to make sure my vote was counted, and I felt like this was the best way to do so for assurance therefore I dropped off my ballot in person." — Mandy Diaz (pictured with her daughter), Imperial
Liliann Patterson
"I didn't receive my ballot in the mail despite being an absentee voter for many years so I had to come in person to request a replacement & now have to wait 29 days if it was accepted following the election." — Liliann Patterson, Imperial.

