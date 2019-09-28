Schools in Heber, Seeley, and Westmorland, as well as local law enforcement, health care providers, community organizations, Southern California Association of Governments and the Imperial County Public Health Department will be celebrating International Walk to School Month in October. 

Schools will take action in creating safer routes to and from school. Several local schools will be observing International Walk to School Day, a global event that involves communities from more than 40 countries walking and biking to school on the same day.

