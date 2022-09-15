COUNTY-- The Imperial County Public Works Department is completing repairs and cleanup to several roads affected by the rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Kay on Sept. 9. Sites include Imperial Highway near Ocotillo, Dunaway Road west of El Centro, Bonds Corner Road east of El Centro and Salton Sea Beach.
In Salton Sea Beach one of the flooding mitigation elements (a small dike and sandbags) broke, releasing water flowing back into the sea, Imperial County Fire Chief Alfredo Estrada Jr. said.
