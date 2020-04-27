Washington School hosts virtual career fair

EL CENTRO – The week before spring break usually includes various activities at Booker T. Washington Elementary School, including a career fair for all students from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade and including those who are part of the county program.

Although the regular career fair format could not occur because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the campus saw an opportunity, and made it a virtual career day with the support of the El Centro Elementary School District, Superintendent Jon LeDoux, and board trustees.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.