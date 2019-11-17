EL CENTRO —- Following the Imperial County Board of Supervisors’ decision on Nov. 5 to adopt a proclamation of local emergency at the New River that has since been forwarded to California Office of Emergency Services, the Imperial Irrigation District on Monday will vote on sending a letter to the governor in support of the county.

In the letter from IID Board President Erik Ortega to Gov. Gavin Newsom he wrote that on behalf of the IID it wants to express support for the county’s proclamation regarding the emergency at the New River.

