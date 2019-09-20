IMPERIAL — A $78,000 settlement was recently reached between the city of Imperial and the state Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board for a series of alleged violations.

The alleged violations occurred between February 2013 and March 2018 and stemmed from excessive levels of pollutants such as copper and fecal coliform found in the city’s wastewater discharge.

Staff Writer Julio Morales can be reached at jmorales@ivpressonline.com or 760-337-3415.

