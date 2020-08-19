Watte Angulo takes point for CA GROWN program
CAPTION Valley native Cheríe Watte Angulo took the helm of the Buy California Marketing Agreement on Aug. 1. Her job is told promote the state’s agricultural products under the CA GROWN label. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO – The new point person for a statewide marketing program representing dozens of agricultural commodities operates primarily out of her home here.

Valley native Cheríe Watte Angulo is the new executive director for the Buy California Marketing Agreement, an organization that markets the CA GROWN brand and encourages consumers to look for and purchase food, wine, and floral and nursery products grown and produced in the Golden State.

