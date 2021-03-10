WEB: Imperial County finally reaches state’s red tier
Restaurants like the Courtroom restaurant in El Centro are now eligible to open for indoor dining at 25 percent capacity after the county met the metrics to allow it to move into the red tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy. PHOTO MICHAEL MARESH

EL CENTRO — After almost a year of many indoor activities in Imperial County being shut down as a precaution against COVID-19, local establishments, such as restaurants, will be able to open their doors to a controlled number of patrons for indoor service.

On Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health confirmed that Imperial County had at long last achieved the elusive red tier of its Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

