Webinar advises businesses on reopening
Sean Wilcock, of Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation, (top left) Meredith Garcia, director of the Imperial Valley Small Business Development Center, (top right) Dr. Tien Vo, of Vo Medical Center, (bottom left) and Jeff Lamoure, of the Imperial County Public Health Department, participate in a webinar on Thursday. COURTESY PHOTO

EL CENTRO — While Imperial County is still in Stage 2 of its COVID-19 recovery process, local employers and business owners who are currently closed should take this time to implement precautionary measures inside their facilities.

This was the message that was shared during a webinar Thursday that focused on providing information to closed businesses on how to open a COVID safe work environment for both staff and customers.

