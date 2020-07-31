IRVINE – The Western Growers Center for Innovation & Technology, a California-based incubator dedicated to accelerating the development of agricultural technologies, announced Thursday the government of Canada is its first international partner.

“As our technology center continues to advance solutions for farmers across the nation, we are elated to expand our global reach through this collaboration with Canada,” said Dennis Donohue, director of the WGCIT. “We strive to move the needle on the development of agtech worldwide and look forward to serving as a destination for innovation on a global level.”

