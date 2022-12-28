Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
LEFT TO RIGHT: Cari Augusta, Westmorland Community Food Pantry Director, and Diego Torres, Imperial County Public Health Department CalFresh Healthy Living program community service worker, receive Leah’s Pantry Gold Level Certification award, Thursday, Dec. 22, in Westmorland. COURTESY PHOTO
WESTMORLAND – The Westmorland Community Food Pantry (WCFP) is now the first in the Imperial Valley to hold a Gold Level Certification from Leah’s Pantry Nutrition Pantry Program.
According to their website, Leah’s Pantry is a California-based nonprofit committed to a vision of all people being nourished, regardless of socioeconomic status. The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) CalFresh Healthy Living Program partnered with WCFP in Jun. 2019 to implement the Nutrition Pantry Program, according to ICPHD.
