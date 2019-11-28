Westmorland food pantry celebrates anniversary
A temporary power outage on Tuesday didn’t dampen spirits during the one-year anniversary of the Westmorland Community Food Pantry at the Westmorland Community Presbyterian Church. PHOTO JULIO MORALES

WESTMORLAND — Dozens of community members gathered Tuesday at Westmorland Community Presbyterian Church to celebrate the one-year anniversary of the Westmorland Community Food Pantry.

Longtime resident Lorenzo Becerra said the food pantry has been a tremendous help to his household on a weekly basis, providing staples such as beans, rice, and canned fruits and vegetables. 

