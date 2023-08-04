WESTMORLAND – On Tuesday, July 4, at approximately 6:30 p.m., the Westmorland Police Department responded to a residence here located on the 100 block of G Street in reference to an unresponsive adult female who was found bleeding inside an apartment.
According to a press release from Imperial County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO), upon arrival, ICSO officers located and identified 70-year-old Maria Cruz of Westmorland. Cruz was pronounced deceased at the scene. The circumstances of her death were determined to be suspicious during a preliminary investigation.
