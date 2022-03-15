After months of uncertainty and preparation, the 2022 California Mid-Winter Fair & Fiesta came to a close on Sunday. Workers were seen on the Imperial Valley Fairgrounds on Monday breaking down the carnival rides and preparing to move to their next venue. The county Fair Board will begin work planning the 2023 fair almost immediately. PHOTO CORISSA IBARRA

