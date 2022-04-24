- Broken or missing IID meter seals. Each IID meter will have some kind of a seal. If it is missing or broken, this needs to be reported. Only authorized IID personnel are allowed to remove or replace these seals.
- Missing or broken meter locking rings. These are the metal rings that go around the face of the electric meter.
- Suspicious wiring, such as jumper cables or wiring that doesn’t look right or seems out of place.
- Any modifications to the meter panel or to the actual meter are signs of potential tampering.
