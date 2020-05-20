Wheeler hired for SDSU-IV administrative post
New San Diego State University Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Mark Wheeler (left), pictured here with wife Alexandra Hart. Wheeler will be joining the SDSU-IV administrative team in June. COURTESY PHOTO

CALEXICO – A veteran educator from San Diego State University’s main campus has accepted a position on the administrative team of SDSU-Imperial Valley as its new Associate Dean for Academic Affairs.

SDSU-IV said Dr. Mark R. Wheeler will assume his new position in June, bringing with him a unique mix of academic accomplishment, university and statewide leadership experience and an enthusiasm for the local university community.

