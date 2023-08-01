Wiest Lake reopens

BRAWLEY – The County of Imperial and Imperial County Department of Public Works (ICDPW) is pleased to announce that Wiest Lake has reopened to the public for recreational activities, according to a press release dated Monday, July 31.
"The County thanks the Imperial Irrigation District administration and staff for their collective efforts in restoring water flow into the lake in a timely manner," the release reads. "With Wiest Lake now reopened, locals and visitors can enjoy fishing, bird-watching, and other recreational activities," it reads.
