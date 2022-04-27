Wildfire cuts power to several homes near Winterhaven

WINTERHAVEN – A second-alarm wildfire near here Monday night temporarily left several households without power.
The Imperial County Fire Department and Office of Emergency Services responded to the blaze, which consumed about 2.5 acres of vegetation along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks near Quechan Road and Picacho Road on the Quechan Fort Yuma Tribal Reservation, said Salvador Flores, deputy fire chief with Imperial County Fire Department.
