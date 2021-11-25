Will you be a Black Friday shopper?

Thanksgiving weekend has become almost has widely identified with retail sales as it is for the holiday itself. This newspaper recently asked residents from around the Imperial Valley whether they plan to be part of the shopping frenzy. Here are some of their responses.

“I won't be participating in Black Friday necessarily, I’ll be doing my holiday shopping for Cyber Monday instead since the same sales for Black Friday carry after, plus there’s just too many people. I’m looking forward to getting audio equipment for myself & business.”

—Jonathan Lopez, El Centro
“I don’t plan on doing my holiday shopping on Black Friday since there’s just way too many people out, however I do plan on doing my shopping on Cyber Monday, which I’m looking forward to because that’s where I shop and get good deals for my winter outfits."

—Elizabeth Bacerra, Imperial
“A lot of the shopping I’ll be doing will be on Cyber Monday, unless there’s a specific doorbuster deal; then I’ll go check it out. I usually do my holiday shopping ahead of time so when it comes to Black Friday it’s more of me just shopping for myself and necessities for the house.”

—Jonathan Ramos, El Centro
“I absolutely plan on participating in shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday since that's the time of year where I finish up Christmas shopping for the rest of my family. I personally find Cyber Monday better though since you can find some insane deals, plus essentially Cyber Monday I use for shopping for myself while Black Friday shopping is more for the family.”

—Zeeshan Naqvi, El Centro
“Due to juggling multiple jobs I won’t be able to participate in Black Friday shopping even if I wanted to, but for sure I’m definitely going to be shopping on Cyber Monday. I always look forward to seeing what they have to offer for electronics on Cyber Monday.”

—Carlos Valenzuela, El Centro
“I won’t be participating in Black Friday shopping not only because large crowds aren’t my thing but also I’d rather just shop from my bed so I’ll be doing my shopping on Cyber Monday. I’m not into consumerism; however, I do take advantage of the good deals for necessities I need on Cyber Monday.”

—Belen Ramirez, Holtville

