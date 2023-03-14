Get unlimited access to all content and features at ivpressonline.com with our Full Online Access Subscription. Read our E-Edition, the digital replica of the print newspaper online, access content in exclusive sections including Family, Teen, Business, Databases, Farm and more. This option does not include daily home delivery of the Imperial Valley Press newspaper. For home delivery service, please select Premium or Premium Plus.
Lillian Vera (center, holding flowers) receives a recognition as 2023 ASCA Imperial County School Counselor of the Year alongside her family, on Friday, March 10, the Wilson Junior High School Gymnasium in El Centro.
EL CENTRO — With a surprise assembly, Wilson Junior High (WJHS) School AVID and physical education teacher, Dennis Bourland and school social worker Lillian Vera were honored by the school community for being named the 2023 Association of California School Administrators (ASCA) Imperial County Teacher of the Year and Counselor of the Year, respectively.
The ACSA awards are given annually and chosen by the organization, with ASCA Region 18 "representing education leaders in San Diego and Imperial Counties," according to its social media page.
