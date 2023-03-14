EL CENTRO — With a surprise assembly, Wilson Junior High (WJHS) School AVID and physical education teacher, Dennis Bourland and school social worker Lillian Vera were honored by the school community for being named the 2023 Association of California School Administrators (ASCA) Imperial County Teacher of the Year and Counselor of the Year, respectively.

The ACSA awards are given annually and chosen by the organization, with ASCA Region 18 "representing education leaders in San Diego and Imperial Counties," according to its social media page.

